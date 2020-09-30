FedEx team members have a critical role in ensuring the delivery of test kits and medical supplies to communities as they fight the spread of COVID-19.
The crucial role we play in the global supply chain and delivering critical relief makes FedEx an essential business and allows us to continue to operate under state of emergency and shelter in place orders recently issued in the U.S.

Our Companies

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services.

Our networks operate independently to deliver the best service to customers without compromise. They compete collectively as a broad portfolio of customer solutions and are managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand.

Understanding FedEx culture through the stories of our people

Tabassum Gives Back to Her Community Through FedEx

Making a difference, both in and out of the office

Jumping to Invest in Others

Curiosity Builds Character

Life in the Big Easy

Cutting Edge Cargo Handler - Nigel Roberts - I am FedEx

FedEx Cares

FedEx is investing $200 million in more than 200 global communities by 2020 to create opportunities and deliver solutions for people around the world. We will advance entrepreneurship, create employment pathways for underserved populations, enhance sustainable transportation, make roads and pedestrians safer, and use our global network to deliver resources where they are needed most.

